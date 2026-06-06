A bit cooler this weekend

Bakersfield hit 99° on Friday, by far the warmest day of the week.

A gradual cool down is expected this weekend.

Valley highs drop back into the low to mid 90s on Saturday, and in back under 90° by Sunday.

Mountain towns will kick off the weekend with highs near 80°, then fall back into the mid 70s on Sunday.

The KRV is expected to stay below 90° both days, and desert areas will be back in the double digits.

The cooler temperatures will arrive with stronger winds.

Afternoon and evening gusts between 20 and 30 miles per hour will be possible in the Valley, with gusts up to 40 miles per hour in eastern Kern.



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