A bit cooler this weekend

Ready for another cooldown?

After hitting 99° on Friday, temperature once again heading in the right direction.

Bakersfield will fall back to 96° on Saturday, and all the way back down to 92° on Sunday!

Highs are expected to be in the lower 90s in the Kern River Valley, and very comfortable in the lower 80s in our mountain areas.

We will still see some triple digits in the desert, though.

If you're looking to get out of town this weekend, coastal areas will have very nice weather thanks to consistent westerly winds.

Looking into next week temperatures will rise again, but I still have all double digits in the Bakersfield 7 day at this point!

