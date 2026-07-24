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A break from the heat for some, but not all

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update July 23, 2026
Posted

Depending on which part of Kern you're in, you may have a had a surprisingly cool day, or an uncomfortably hot one.

Bakersfield was definitely on the surprisingly cool side.

Thursday was expected to stay under 100°, but the actual high was only 94°!

Eastern Kern was not cooler than expected.

China Lake got all the way up to 110° Thursday afternoon, more than 15° warmer than Bakersfield.

Desert areas remain under an Extreme Heat Warning through Monday, and highs will continue to hover around 110°.

Bakersfield will likely see a warm up back to up to around our seasonal average for this time of year, which is 99°.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

07/23/2026

Mostly Clear

-° / 75°

0%

Friday

07/24/2026

Clear

102° / 75°

0%

Saturday

07/25/2026

Mostly Clear

101° / 73°

0%

Sunday

07/26/2026

Clear

99° / 72°

0%

Monday

07/27/2026

Clear

99° / 71°

0%

Tuesday

07/28/2026

Clear

100° / 72°

0%

Wednesday

07/29/2026

Clear

102° / 74°

0%

Thursday

07/30/2026

Clear

107° / 75°

0%