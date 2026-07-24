A break from the heat for some, but not all

Depending on which part of Kern you're in, you may have a had a surprisingly cool day, or an uncomfortably hot one.

Bakersfield was definitely on the surprisingly cool side.

Thursday was expected to stay under 100°, but the actual high was only 94°!

Eastern Kern was not cooler than expected.

China Lake got all the way up to 110° Thursday afternoon, more than 15° warmer than Bakersfield.

Desert areas remain under an Extreme Heat Warning through Monday, and highs will continue to hover around 110°.

Bakersfield will likely see a warm up back to up to around our seasonal average for this time of year, which is 99°.

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