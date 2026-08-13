A break from triple digit heat

It looks like Bakersfield just barely hit 100° on Wednesday, in a single 5-minute reading at 5:10 PM.

The NWS will verify that tonight.

If that's verified, it will extend our heatwave to 15 days.

The heatwave will end soon, though.

The forecast high in Bakersfield on Thursday is only 94°.

Mountain towns will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s, and the KRV will be in the lower 90s.

Even desert areas will be under 100°!

Temperatures will remain cooler than average through the weekend, with some models suggesting the cooldown could hold through most of next week, too.

Something else we're watching closely besides the cooldown is cloud cover.

The annual Perseid meteor shower is peaking, and with no moon tonight, this could be great year to see shooting stars!

Viewers under clear skies and away from city lights could see dozens of meteors per hour.

Here in Kern skies look to be partly cloudy in the early evening, but transition to mostly clear by around 10 PM, so viewing conditions look good!

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