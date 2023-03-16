A brief break in the weather

For the second time in under a week heavy rain has impacted Kern County.

This latest atmospheric river dropped several inches of rain on parts of the county, especially the Kern River Valley.

Wofford Heights picked up 2.56 inches of rain since Tuesday, and the Kern Canyon picked up 1.57 inches.

That rain sent the Kern River soaring again, with the river hitting 14.5 feet at Kernville.

Prior to last weeks rains the river was only around 6 feet.

The waters have subsided now, but Lake Isabella continues to rise, and is now over 300,000 acre-feet.

The heavy rain also brought significant travel impacts, with both 178 through the Canyon and 155 near Glennville closed as of 6PM Wednesday, with no ETA for reopening.

Fortunately, the rain has stopped falling, so water levels should continue to fall, and no more significant impacts are expected.

We now head into a brief dry stretch until our next storm.

Models are coming into agreement on another period of stormy weather early next week.

While its still too far out for exact details, heavy rain looks possible once again.

We'll be monitoring that storm in the coming days and keeping you updated.