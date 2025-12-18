A brief farewell to fog

A small shift in our weather yielded big results on Wednesday!

A more unsettled weather pattern with stronger upper level winds helped clear skies in the Central Valley.

Most of the San Joaquin Valley saw sunshine by Wednesday afternoon after starting the day blanketed in low clouds and fog.

There were some spots in Tulare and Kings Counties that never, cleared out, though.

Unfortunately, with clear skies overnight, there's a good chance of fog again by Thursday morning.

If that fog lifts Valley highs will be near 50°, if not, we return to the 40s.

Looking ahead, more active weather is on the way.

Rain returns to California Friday and into early next week, but at this point most if not all of that rain looks to stay north of Kern.

A stronger storm looks to be moving in around Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, though, which will bring a chance of widespread rain across the state, including here in Kern!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

