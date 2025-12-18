Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A brief farewell to fog

Skies cleared in Kern County on Wednesday, but the fog is likely to return
23ABC Evening weather update December 17, 2025
Posted

A small shift in our weather yielded big results on Wednesday!

A more unsettled weather pattern with stronger upper level winds helped clear skies in the Central Valley.

Most of the San Joaquin Valley saw sunshine by Wednesday afternoon after starting the day blanketed in low clouds and fog.

There were some spots in Tulare and Kings Counties that never, cleared out, though.

Unfortunately, with clear skies overnight, there's a good chance of fog again by Thursday morning.

If that fog lifts Valley highs will be near 50°, if not, we return to the 40s.

Looking ahead, more active weather is on the way.

Rain returns to California Friday and into early next week, but at this point most if not all of that rain looks to stay north of Kern.

A stronger storm looks to be moving in around Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, though, which will bring a chance of widespread rain across the state, including here in Kern!

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

12/17/2025

Clouds Early/Clearing Late

-° / 46°

12%

Thursday

12/18/2025

Fog Late

56° / 45°

10%

Friday

12/19/2025

Partly Cloudy

52° / 48°

8%

Saturday

12/20/2025

Partly Cloudy

58° / 49°

5%

Sunday

12/21/2025

Cloudy

62° / 50°

7%

Monday

12/22/2025

Cloudy

59° / 50°

10%

Tuesday

12/23/2025

Showers

59° / 56°

59%

Wednesday

12/24/2025

Showers

58° / 54°

50%