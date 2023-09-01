A cool-off begins today for all of California as low pressure drops south bringing a small chance of rain

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF, a significant cooldown will start today and last through the weekend, with high temperatures today anticipated to be 10 degrees cooler than seasonal.

From tonight through the weekend, there is a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms along the Sierra Crest.

Temperatures will begin warming on Labor Day and will be back to normal by Tuesday.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 90 degrees with lows in the low seventies.

Stay safe and have a great Labor Day weekend.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

