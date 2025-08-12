Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

A few more days in the triple digits

Cooler weather is expected later this week
23ABC Evening weather update August 11, 2025
Posted

Bakersfield is in one of hottest stretches of weather so far this year.

Highs over the weekend were 105° both days, tied for the hottest temperature we've seen all year.

That's still nothing compared to last year, when we had five days over 110°!

Temperatures will be steadily cooling down through the forecast.

Highs are expected to be in the triple digits for Tuesday and Wednesday, but drop below 100° by Thursday.

Highs in the mid to even low 90s are expected by the weekend.

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

08/11/2025

Mostly Clear

-° / 76°

0%

Tuesday

08/12/2025

Clear

104° / 75°

0%

Wednesday

08/13/2025

Clear

102° / 72°

0%

Thursday

08/14/2025

Clear

99° / 73°

0%

Friday

08/15/2025

Clear

99° / 72°

1%

Saturday

08/16/2025

Clear

97° / 71°

2%

Sunday

08/17/2025

Clear

96° / 71°

2%

Monday

08/18/2025

Clear

96° / 70°

1%