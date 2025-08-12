A few more days in the triple digits

Bakersfield is in one of hottest stretches of weather so far this year.

Highs over the weekend were 105° both days, tied for the hottest temperature we've seen all year.

That's still nothing compared to last year, when we had five days over 110°!

Temperatures will be steadily cooling down through the forecast.

Highs are expected to be in the triple digits for Tuesday and Wednesday, but drop below 100° by Thursday.

Highs in the mid to even low 90s are expected by the weekend.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

