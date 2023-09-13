A few more days of heat before temps lower

Happy Wednesday!

We are still seeing close to average temperatures for your Wednesday.

Bakersfield is projected to be seeing a high of 93°.

The Grapevine communities will be in the upper 70s, while the KRV will be in the upper 80s.

Our deserts are also in the low 90s today.

Wind gusts are 15 mph in the valley and 20-25 mph in our mountains.

Air quality is in the moderate range.

We will continue to feel these temperatures as a high pressure system builds up near California.

But as we head throughout the next few days, a low-pressure system will be opening the door for cooler temperatures, and we could even see 80s this weekend in Bakersfield!

