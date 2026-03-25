Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A few ups and downs before cooler weather next week

23ABC Evening weather update March 24, 2026
Posted

We're tracking a minor cool down, a notable warm up, and a big cool down all in the next 7 days.

Bakersfield hit 86° on Tuesday, but will fall to closer to 80° by Thursday.

Temperatures will not fall significantly outside the Valley, but strong winds will kick up in our desert areas by Wednesday night.

Temperatures will start to rise again on Friday, and by Saturday Bakersfield will be close to the record high for the day, which currently stands at 88°.

Fortunately, everyone in Kern County will cool down next week.

Highs in the Valley and desert will fall into at least the 70s, and mountain towns will be in at least the 60s.

Rain is possible next week, too, but rain chances will depend significantly on the track of the incoming system that will be cooling us down.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

03/24/2026

Mostly Clear

-° / 58°

2%

Wednesday

03/25/2026

Mostly Clear

86° / 57°

1%

Thursday

03/26/2026

Partly Cloudy

82° / 56°

3%

Friday

03/27/2026

Partly Cloudy

87° / 61°

1%

Saturday

03/28/2026

Partly Cloudy

90° / 59°

1%

Sunday

03/29/2026

Partly Cloudy

90° / 62°

0%

Monday

03/30/2026

Cloudy

83° / 57°

24%

Tuesday

03/31/2026

Partly Cloudy

69° / 52°

24%