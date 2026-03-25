A few ups and downs before cooler weather next week

We're tracking a minor cool down, a notable warm up, and a big cool down all in the next 7 days.

Bakersfield hit 86° on Tuesday, but will fall to closer to 80° by Thursday.

Temperatures will not fall significantly outside the Valley, but strong winds will kick up in our desert areas by Wednesday night.

Temperatures will start to rise again on Friday, and by Saturday Bakersfield will be close to the record high for the day, which currently stands at 88°.

Fortunately, everyone in Kern County will cool down next week.

Highs in the Valley and desert will fall into at least the 70s, and mountain towns will be in at least the 60s.

Rain is possible next week, too, but rain chances will depend significantly on the track of the incoming system that will be cooling us down.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

