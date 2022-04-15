A little calmer Friday, winds back on Saturday

Temperatures may have been a little higher on Thursday, but winds have been a bit higher, too.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the Mojave side of our local mountains until 10 AM Friday.

The good news is, winds will die down a bit from there!

It won't be a completely calm day, but winds should at least stay below advisory criteria Friday afternoon.

Temperatures will be a bit warmer too, with the south mountains near 60, Indian Wells Valley near 80s, and mid 70s in Bakersfield.

Wind will come right back to the forecast, though.

A cold front is set to push into Kern County on Saturday, bringing back gusty winds, with gusts of 50+ miles per hour once again possible in Eastern Kern.

The front also brings a chance for showers, but they look light and spotty, and shouldn't have much of an impact.

High pressure will build back in by Easter Sunday, bringing beautiful weather for the Holiday!