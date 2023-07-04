A little cooler for the 4th of July

Monday was another very hot day.

Bakersfield hit 106°, extending our heatwave to four days.

The 4th of July is looking hot too, but fortunately not nearly as hot as the past few days.

The temperature in Bakersfield should get up to around 100°, but fall back to the upper 80s in time for fireworks at the Park at Riverwalk.

Mountain areas will be quite a bit more comfortable, with Tehachapi getting up to 85° Tuesday afternoon, and temperatures falling back into the 70s in time for the fireworks.

This cooling trend will continue slowly this week, bringing an end to our heatwave and eventually resulting in below average temperatures by the end of the week.

Stay safe and cool this 4th of July!