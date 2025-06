Tuesday was pretty hot across Kern.

Bakersfield hit 100°, our fourth triple digit day of the year so far.

The hottest weather was in Eastern Kern, where China Lake hit 110°!

Temperatures in the desert will still be in the triple digits on Wednesday, but highs in the Valley will drop back down into the 90s.

Highs will stay in the mid to upper 90s through the week, but it does look like we get a small cooldown by early next week.

