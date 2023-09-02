A little taste of fall for the unofficial end of summer

We're on track for a fantastic Labor Day weekend here in Kern County, and across California in general.

In Bakersfield, highs will be in the upper 80s Saturday, before falling into the lower 80s Sunday, and holding in the low to mid 80s for Labor Day.

Lake Isabella can expect mid 80s for Saturday, and upper 70s for Sunday and Monday.

Tehachapi will be in the 70s both Saturday and Monday, and all the way down into the 60s on Sunday!

Our mountain areas will really be getting a taste of fall weather as the summer comes to it's "unofficial" end.

Mostly sunny skies are expected for Saturday, followed by more clouds on Sunday, and a return to sun for Labor Day.

A stray shower or storm can't be ruled out Saturday or Sunday, especially in our mountain areas, but rain chances are low, around 10%.

Even outside of Kern, the holiday weekend looks really nice.

Central Valley communities to our north will see a mixture of 60s and 70s, the Los Angeles will see 70s and 80s, and coastal areas will see 60s and 70s.

Enjoy the long weekend, and enjoy the taste of fall!

