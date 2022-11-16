A little warmer, hazy

Temperatures have been a little on the cool side lately.

In fact, in Bakersfield our high temperatures have been below average for 9 days in a row, with highs as cool as 58° during that stretch.

We could break that pretty soon, though.

Highs are expected to be near average on Wednesday, with a projected high of 66° in Bakersfield, just one degree shy of the average of 67°.

The warmer temperatures will be a result of an area of high pressure building in.

That will also help trap more pollution in the Valley, so our skies are expected to remain hazy.

Air Quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups on Wednesday.