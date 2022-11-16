Watch Now
A little warmer, hazy

Temperatures climb a bit and air quality gets worse
Posted at 7:21 PM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 22:21:31-05

Temperatures have been a little on the cool side lately.

In fact, in Bakersfield our high temperatures have been below average for 9 days in a row, with highs as cool as 58° during that stretch.

We could break that pretty soon, though.

Highs are expected to be near average on Wednesday, with a projected high of 66° in Bakersfield, just one degree shy of the average of 67°.

The warmer temperatures will be a result of an area of high pressure building in.

That will also help trap more pollution in the Valley, so our skies are expected to remain hazy.

Air Quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups on Wednesday.

