A perfect day ahead for Kern County as our temperatures continue to stay well below average

The weekend is almost here, and temperatures are feeling more like mid-October here in Kern County.

Our forecast high today for Bakersfield is 82 degrees.

This is all coming from Onshore flow pushing cooler and drier air into Southern California.

We have a small chance of rain moving our way late this weekend again thanks to an area of Low Pressure moving South from the coast of Alaska.

Numbers will continue to stay well below our seasonal average of 92 degrees for the next 7-10 days.

So, take advantage of these rare conditions.

Today expect clear skies, low humidity and Air Quality in the moderate range.

Stay safe and stay hydrated.