Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A perfect day ahead for Kern County as our temperatures continue to stay well below average

Onshore flow is staying steady pushing light winds and drier air into Southern California.
bg 7 day 09-15-2022.PNG
23ABC
bg 7 day 09-15-2022.PNG
bg 7 day mnt 09-15-2022.PNG
Posted at 6:04 AM, Sep 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-15 09:04:58-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Everyone.

The weekend is almost here, and temperatures are feeling more like mid-October here in Kern County.

Our forecast high today for Bakersfield is 82 degrees.

This is all coming from Onshore flow pushing cooler and drier air into Southern California.

We have a small chance of rain moving our way late this weekend again thanks to an area of Low Pressure moving South from the coast of Alaska.

Numbers will continue to stay well below our seasonal average of 92 degrees for the next 7-10 days.

So, take advantage of these rare conditions.

Today expect clear skies, low humidity and Air Quality in the moderate range.

Stay safe and stay hydrated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018