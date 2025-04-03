A return to calm weather Thursday, much warmer this weekend

Happy Thursday, Kern County. After rain, snow and wind this week, our weather will start to return to calm today.

The last little bit of the storm is still exiting the region, and we're tracking minor rain chances and thunderstorms for the mountains, KRV and desert. Late morning into early afternoon is the window we see those chances come in, but it's a 10-20% chance for areas like Tehachapi, Lake Isabella, Frazier Park and Mojave. Very minor, but a few passing rain drops aren't out of the question for this afternoon.

Afternoon temperatures will still be below average for early April, but we're moving in the right direction. Everyone will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday, with highs in the mid-60s in the valley and desert, 50s in the KRV and near 50 in the mountains.

If you're not a huge fan of this cool stretch, just wait. A warming trend is on the way, and you'll start to feel the difference as soon as Friday, and definitely by the weekend. Bakersfield warms back up into the 80s by Sunday.

