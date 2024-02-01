Watch Now
A strong storm is moving through bringing intense winds and heavy downpour to the area

An atmospheric river is bringing dangerous conditions to California lasting well into next week.
Posted at 6:08 AM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 09:08:27-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Stormy Thursday Kern County.

A large low pressure system off the west coast is pulling moisture up from the tropics, leading to moderate to heavy rainfall for the San Joaquin Valley, the Sierra Nevada below 5,000 feet and

the adjacent foothills.

It will also lead to major to extreme winter storm impacts in the Sierra Nevada above 5,000 feet, as up to four feet of snow is expected to fall at the higher elevations.

This system is expected to drop most of it`s precipitation this morning into the evening, with residual precip falling through Friday morning.

Valley locations have a 55-80% chance of seeing a half inch of rain or more from 4 AM today through 4 AM Friday.

Locations in the foothills have a 45-55% probability of seeing 1.5 inches of rain or more in the same period.

Mountain locations, such as Lodgepole and Huntington Lake, have a 60-65% chance of receiving 18 inches of snow or more from 4 AM this morning through 4 PM Friday.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 60 degrees.

Stay safe and stay off of the roads if possible.

