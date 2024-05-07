A warming trend is in full swing bringing a gradual warmup with temps peaking this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday we have a warming trend that is anticipated today through Sunday.

By Sunday afternoon, high temperatures across Central California will be around ten degrees above normal for this time of year.

An upper-level area of low pressure over the North Central United States will retrograde westward Wednesday.

This cyclone aloft will settle over the Great Basin Thursday.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 77 degrees with lows in the low forties.

Stay safe and have a great day,

