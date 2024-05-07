Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A warming trend is in full swing bringing a gradual warmup with temps peaking this weekend

High pressure sliding in pushing winds into the area, clearing out our skies, and bring warmer conditions.
5-7.png
23ABC
5-7.png
5-7 mnt.png
Posted at 6:25 AM, May 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-07 09:25:23-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday we have a warming trend that is anticipated today through Sunday.

By Sunday afternoon, high temperatures across Central California will be around ten degrees above normal for this time of year.

An upper-level area of low pressure over the North Central United States will retrograde westward Wednesday.

This cyclone aloft will settle over the Great Basin Thursday.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 77 degrees with lows in the low forties.

Stay safe and have a great day,

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018