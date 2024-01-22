A wet day ahead as a strong area of low pressure passes through bringing rain to the area

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Back to the grind we go with a trough of low pressure will pass eastward across Central California today.

The majority of precipitation associated with this trough of low pressure is expected to fall this morning.

Major winter storm impacts are anticipated in the Sierra Nevada above 7,000 feet this morning through this evening due to snow amounts up to two feet.

Here are probabilities of eight inches of snow or more for select locations in the Sierra Nevada this morning through this evening.

Our forecast high for today is 62 degrees with lows in the low fifties.

Enjoy the rain and be safe on the roadways.

