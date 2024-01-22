Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A wet day ahead as a strong area of low pressure passes through bringing rain to the area

The second of two storms touches down today bringing chances for low level flooding.
BG 7 DAY 1-22.png
23ABC
BG 7 DAY 1-22.png
BG MNT 7 DAY 1-22.png
Posted at 6:14 AM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 09:14:40-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Back to the grind we go with a trough of low pressure will pass eastward across Central California today.

The majority of precipitation associated with this trough of low pressure is expected to fall this morning.

Major winter storm impacts are anticipated in the Sierra Nevada above 7,000 feet this morning through this evening due to snow amounts up to two feet.

Here are probabilities of eight inches of snow or more for select locations in the Sierra Nevada this morning through this evening.

Our forecast high for today is 62 degrees with lows in the low fifties.

Enjoy the rain and be safe on the roadways.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018