A wet Tuesday ahead as measurable rain continues to move into the region

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday, an upper-level area of low pressure will move southward down the northern coast of California today.

This cyclone aloft will open up into a trough of low pressure as it passes over Central California tonight.

Another trough of low pressure will dive southward across Northern California Wednesday.

This trough of low pressure will move southeastward into the Great Basin Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Our forecast high today for Bakersfield is 55 degrees with lows in the low fifties.

Stay safe and avoid the roads if possible.

