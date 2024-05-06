A windy Cinco de Mayo in Kern

Happy Cinco de Mayo!

More wind is headed into the desert, with a wind advisory extended until Monday at 6 a.m. The Mojave Desert Slopes can expect 30-40 mph winds with gusts up to 55 mph.

Strong winds are still expected past to last past 6 a.m., with more strong winds Monday afternoon.

Sunday’s lows range as low as 35° in the mountains, up to 45° in the Valley.

Monday’s highs range as high as 80° in the desert, and as low as 57° in the mountains. Bakersfield has a high of 72°, while Kern River Valley is just a few degrees lower.

A warming trend starts on Monday, with temperatures climbing throughout the week. The probability of seeing 90° in Bakersfield becoming more likely by the end of the week.

