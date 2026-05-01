Above average start to May; changes coming early next week

Good morning and happy Friday, Kern County. Temperatures on this first day of May will be around ten degrees warmer than average.

Bakersfield has a forecast high of 90 degrees for Friday. Kern River Valley neighborhoods will be in the low-80s, desert towns in the mid-to-upper-80s, and even mountain neighborhoods will warm to the 70s.

Saturday stays warm, dare I say hot, in the valley with a forecast high of 92 in Bakersfield.

By Sunday, though, we see some change. Temperatures begin to cool off slightly on Sunday, and then we expect to be much cooler for Monday and Tuesday.

This is all happening as a storm system comes in on Monday, bringing cooler air and minor rain chances.

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