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Above average start to May; changes coming early next week

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Morning Weather Update May 1, 2026
Posted

Good morning and happy Friday, Kern County. Temperatures on this first day of May will be around ten degrees warmer than average.

Bakersfield has a forecast high of 90 degrees for Friday. Kern River Valley neighborhoods will be in the low-80s, desert towns in the mid-to-upper-80s, and even mountain neighborhoods will warm to the 70s.

Saturday stays warm, dare I say hot, in the valley with a forecast high of 92 in Bakersfield.

By Sunday, though, we see some change. Temperatures begin to cool off slightly on Sunday, and then we expect to be much cooler for Monday and Tuesday.

This is all happening as a storm system comes in on Monday, bringing cooler air and minor rain chances.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

05/01/2026

Sunny

91° / 61°

0%

Saturday

05/02/2026

Partly Cloudy

94° / 59°

0%

Sunday

05/03/2026

Mostly Sunny

81° / 54°

15%

Monday

05/04/2026

Partly Cloudy

71° / 53°

1%

Tuesday

05/05/2026

AM Showers

70° / 54°

50%

Wednesday

05/06/2026

Sunny

79° / 58°

6%

Thursday

05/07/2026

Sunny

90° / 62°

0%

Friday

05/08/2026

Sunny

93° / 62°

0%