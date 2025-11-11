Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Above average temperatures hang on into Veteran's Day

23ABC Morning Weather Update Nov 11, 2025
Happy Tuesday, Kern County. Temperatures remain relatively unchanged for Veteran's Day, and most of Kern will be in the 70s and 80s.

Big changes arrive later this week. A storm system drops into California on Wednesday, and rain is set to arrive in Kern by Thursday. Latest models show the strongest push of rain Thursday night into Friday. Lingering showers and thunderstorms are possible through the day Friday, and most activity clears through Saturday.

In terms of snow, we do expect this system to be cold enough for snowflakes. Snow levels look to be around 5,000 feet, so high peaks of Kern will see snow, but travel impacts along the passes are not expected. Of course, with any cold storm, we are keeping a close eye on snow levels as we approach Thursday.

We'll have the latest on this storm both on-air and online this week.

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

11/11/2025

Partly Cloudy

82° / 59°

1%

Wednesday

11/12/2025

AM Clouds/PM Sun

80° / 55°

0%

Thursday

11/13/2025

PM Rain

77° / 53°

65%

Friday

11/14/2025

Rain

59° / 50°

81%

Saturday

11/15/2025

Showers

57° / 48°

46%

Sunday

11/16/2025

Mostly Sunny

65° / 49°

10%

Monday

11/17/2025

Partly Cloudy

61° / 47°

24%

Tuesday

11/18/2025

Partly Cloudy

61° / 45°

20%