Above average temps hang on through the weekend, but a big cool down is expected next week

Good morning and a happy Friday, Kern County. We're in the home stretch of March, and our temperatures have been consistently above average for the second half of the month.

Temperatures stay warm Friday and through the weekend, but changes are coming. Bakersfield will be in the mid-to-upper-80s Friday through Monday.

This weekend, expect 70s in the mountains, 80s in the KRV, and low-90s in the desert.

By Tuesday, a big shift in our weather pattern is expected. An upper level trough is set to drop into California, bringing cooler air and rain chances.

Bakersfield is expected to cool to the low-70s next week. Tuesday into Wednesday is the time to watch for passing light rain showers. The exact timing of the rain will become more clear through the weekend as the track of the storm becomes more clear.

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