Additional showers likely Sunday, more rain expected into the work week

Good Saturday evening, Kern County. Steady rainfall through the day Saturday caused several impacts in our neighborhoods. The latest update on the roads, as of 9:00 p.m. Saturday, a hard closure is in place on HWY 178 at the mouth of the canyon, HWY 33 is closed from LoKern Road to the 46, and the 166 is closed from Maricopa to the 99.

Preliminary rainfall totals from Meadows Field Airport show Bakersfield received 1.11" of rain on Saturday. Scattered rain showers are likely to hang on into Sunday morning and early afternoon, but we should be mostly clear by dinnertime Sunday.

Don't pack up those rain boots or umbrellas just yet, though. Another storm is set to drop down from the north on Monday, bringing additional waves of rainfall to Kern through Monday and early Tuesday. We're keeping an eye on that system's track, and early models show it trending cooler, so snow levels could be between 6,000 and as low as 5,000 feet.

