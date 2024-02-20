Additional waves of showers expected

Rain chances are still in the forecast for Kern County.

In the Valley, it'll be mostly scattered showers into the evening.

However, a band of steadier rain is likely to affect mountain and desert areas after midnight Monday night.

Mostly calm conditions are expected for Tuesday, but yet another wave of rain will start up late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening.

This will initially be more scattered showers and possible a few storms, but steadier rain will push in late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

Additional, mainly lighter, showers will linger into Wednesday.

From there, we're looking at dry conditions for Thursday and Friday, but there are some signs of another storm possible by the weekend.

