After a record-breaking weekend, temperatures begin to cool off on Monday

Happy Monday, Kern County. The start of a new week also brings a change in our weather pattern.

It was a hot day on Saturday as you know, but Bakersfield actually tied the temperature record—warming to 102 degrees. That's the warmest day we've felt so far in 2025, but things are changing this week.

A weak storm system is moving into California Monday and Tuesday, and temperatures are set to cool off. Now it's not likely to be *cold,* but in comparison to the hot weekend we had, it will be noticeable. Monday's high temperatures are set to be in the high-70s in the valley, low-70s in the KRV, 60s in the mountains, and 70s and 80s in the desert.

The coolest day this week looks to be Tuesday.

In addition to cooler temps, winds are set to increase as the cooler air moves in. A wind advisory is in effect for the Mojave Desert Slopes and Indian Wells Valley—essentially all of east Kern—through Wednesday morning. Strong winds with gusts up to 50mph are possible through Wednesday.

Winds are set to pick up in the mountains and valley, too. Expect to feel more wind around dinner time Monday night, with the likelihood of breezy conditions through early Wednesday morning.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

