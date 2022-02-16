Watch
After a wintry day, we're heading back toward spring

Tuesday brought rain, snow, and chilly temperatures
Posted at 7:10 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 22:10:04-05

Quite the change in our weather

Temperatures fell anywhere from 20 to 30 degrees between Monday and Tuesday, resulting in afternoon temperatures in the 50s in the Valley, and as cold as the 30s in the mountains!

That's cold enough to support some snow at higher elevations, with light snow expected to continue into the early evening.

So far, the snow has brought only light accumulation, and no major travel impacts.

The Valley saw some scattered showers Tuesday as well.

Bakersfield only picked up a trace of rain at the airport, but we're happy to see it, as that's our first rain since January 16th!

If you're not a fan of this recent return to winter weather, you're in luck, it won't last.

Skies will be sunny on Wednesday, allowing temperatures to rebound into the 60s in the Valley and 50s in the mountains.

Highs in the Valley will be right around 70 again by Friday!

Looking into next week, there are some signs that our weather gets more active again, with cooler weather and even some rain possible Monday into Tuesday.

