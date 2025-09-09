Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Afternoon high temps fall below 90 for first time in nearly 80 days

23ABC Morning Weather Update Sept 9, 2025
Posted

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. For the first time in 78 days, Bakersfield is expecting an afternoon high temperature below 90 degrees.

Thanks to a low pressure system, cool air is flowing into California today through Friday. Bakersfield expects 85 degrees Tuesday afternoon, and high temperatures are expected to stay below 90 in the extended forecast!

As low pressure passes through the West Coast, winds are set to increase in the mountains and desert. We do not have any wind alerts as of Tuesday morning, but our mountain and desert neighborhoods will likely feel more wind into the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph are possible near the KRV and Mojave.

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

09/09/2025

Sunny

87° / 65°

1%

Wednesday

09/10/2025

Sunny

83° / 63°

4%

Thursday

09/11/2025

Sunny

83° / 63°

3%

Friday

09/12/2025

Sunny

87° / 66°

3%

Saturday

09/13/2025

Sunny

92° / 66°

0%

Sunday

09/14/2025

Sunny

91° / 67°

0%

Monday

09/15/2025

Sunny

93° / 68°

1%

Tuesday

09/16/2025

Sunny

96° / 70°

0%