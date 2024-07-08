An excessive heat warning throughout Kern lasts through next week

It was a sunny Sunday in Bakersfield, the Valley seeing up to 114°. But the heat doesn’t stop there, with expected triple digits all of next week during an excessive heat warning.

Sunday’s lows dip as low as 75° in the mountains and as high as 83° in the desert, with both the Valley and Kern River Valley only a few degrees lower. These temperatures are about 10° higher than the seasonal average.

Monday kicks off the week with similar temperatures as the weekend, with a high of 112° in the Valley, 117° in the desert, 108° in the Kern River Valley, and 98° in the mountains.

The excessive heat warning is currently set to expire Saturday morning, affecting a lot of central California.

A red flag warning in the mountains and Mojave desert slopes lasts until Monday morning. The low humidity, strong winds, and excessive heat create the ideal conditions for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.

Winds in the mountains and desert could gust up to around 45 mph Sunday night.

Air quality is still in the unhealthy range for all groups.

Stay hydrated and prepare for another warm week ahead!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

