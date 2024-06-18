Watch Now
Another beautiful day for us here in Bakersfield as temperatures are below average bumping up tomorrow

A warming trend begins today bringing our temps into the triple digit range by the weekend.
Screenshot 2024-06-18 062015.png
23ABC
Screenshot 2024-06-18 062015.png
Screenshot 2024-06-18 062055.png
Posted at 6:27 AM, Jun 18, 2024

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday a Red Flag Warning remains in effect for strong gusty winds coupled with low relative humidity.

That will bring Elevated Fire Weather concerns to the Kern County mountains, West Hills and the San Joaquin Valley through noon.

Starting Tuesday a warming trend will begin with triple digits anticipated starting Friday lasting through next weekend.

Our forecast high in Bakersfield is 91 degrees with lows in the mid sixties.

