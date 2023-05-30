Another beautiful Memorial Day

You can't ask for much better weather for Memorial Day!

Across Kern County highs ranged from the mid 60s to mid 80s.

In Bakersfield the high was 82°, the same as it was on Memorial Day last year!

Tuesday will be nice and cool, too.

In fact Bakersfield will be even cooler, with a high of 78°.

While the temperatures will be nice on Tuesday, we'll have to keep a close eye on the radar.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible, especially in the south mountains.

Looking ahead, our run of cool weather will be coming to an end.

By the weekend Bakersfield will be back into the 90s!