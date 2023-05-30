Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Another beautiful Memorial Day

The holiday weather was great last year, too!
Posted at 7:10 PM, May 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-29 22:10:51-04

You can't ask for much better weather for Memorial Day!

Across Kern County highs ranged from the mid 60s to mid 80s.

In Bakersfield the high was 82°, the same as it was on Memorial Day last year!

Tuesday will be nice and cool, too.

In fact Bakersfield will be even cooler, with a high of 78°.

While the temperatures will be nice on Tuesday, we'll have to keep a close eye on the radar.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible, especially in the south mountains.

Looking ahead, our run of cool weather will be coming to an end.

By the weekend Bakersfield will be back into the 90s!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018