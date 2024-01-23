Watch Now
Another day ahead of rain chances here in Central and Northern California

The tail end of the second winter storm is moving through bringing small chances of rain to the area.
Posted at 6:35 AM, Jan 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-23 09:35:02-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KJERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County.

The upper-level trough continues to push eastward tonight, although low clouds persist over the mountains.

There is a chance for lingering light showers in the southern Sierra into the Kern County mountain areas through the afternoon hours.

After abundant rainfall in much of the Central Valley and expected clearing and light surface winds later tonight.

There is a Dense Fog Advisory for most areas, including north of Kern County, until 9 AM this morning.

Locations in the south valley, such as Kern County, generally remain under low clouds with some light showers that will likely persist and mitigate dense fog development through this morning.

Gradual clearing occurs by this afternoon in most areas.

Otherwise, expect a seasonably cool day for today.

Our forecast high for today in Bakersfield is 58 degrees with lows in the low fifties.

Stay safe and have a great day.

