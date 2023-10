BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday everyone.

Temperatures continue to rise as high pressure builds.

High temperatures in Central California will be nearly 10 degrees above normal today.

After this weekend, a low pressure trough will move through the forecast area, resulting in lower temperatures early next week.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 94 degrees with lows in the mid sixties.

