Another great day ahead with temperatures well below seasonal average as we move through our work week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County high temperatures are expected to remain consistent until the weekend.

Then temperatures will drop around 10 degrees below normal through Saturday and Sunday, before warming closer to normal for the time of year.

This temperature dip will be associated with potential precip in the Sierra Nevada, with snow above 8000ft and rain below 8000ft.

The rain may also extend into the foothills.

Dry conditions are expected for the rest of the area through the next week.

Our forecast high here in Bakersfield is 82 degrees with lows in the low sixties.

Stay safe and have a great day.

