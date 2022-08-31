Another heatwave moves into California bringing serious heat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Happy Wednesday Kern County, we have a beautiful day ahead with a forecast high for Bakersfield of 101 degrees.

Expect clear skies and light winds.

Tomorrow the fun begins as a dome of high pressure settles over The Great Basin.

Bringing record breaking temperatures to all of the West Coast.

Excessive heat warning is in effect, due to expire Tuesday of next week.

We will see temperatures as high as 111 degrees here in Kern County and lows in the mid eighties.

National Weather Service is describing this heatwave as the worst of the year.

Also reminding us how dangerous this heat can be.

Find cooling centers, hang at home, wherever you can enjoy air conditioning is best.

And more importantly stay safe and stay hydrated.