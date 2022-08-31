Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Another heatwave moves into California bringing serious heat

Today's Bakersfield and Kern County weather for Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, brought to you by 23ABC meteorologist Bryan Gallo.
bg social 08-31-2022.PNG
MNT 7 DAY BG 08-31-2022.PNG
Posted at 7:43 AM, Aug 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-31 10:56:00-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Happy Wednesday Kern County, we have a beautiful day ahead with a forecast high for Bakersfield of 101 degrees.

Expect clear skies and light winds.

Tomorrow the fun begins as a dome of high pressure settles over The Great Basin.

Bringing record breaking temperatures to all of the West Coast.

Excessive heat warning is in effect, due to expire Tuesday of next week.

We will see temperatures as high as 111 degrees here in Kern County and lows in the mid eighties.

National Weather Service is describing this heatwave as the worst of the year.

Also reminding us how dangerous this heat can be.

Find cooling centers, hang at home, wherever you can enjoy air conditioning is best.

And more importantly stay safe and stay hydrated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018