Temperatures have been a little more comfortable than we're used to these past few days, but unfortunately that will be coming to an end with another heatwave on the way.

Tuesday won't be bad, though.

Temperatures will be very close to what we saw on Monday, and Bakersfield's forecast high of 95° is still a bit below average for this time of year.

As of Monday afternoon there is no Red Flag Warning in effect for Tuesday, however dry conditions and occasional gusty winds in the vicinity of the Borel Fire are still a concern.

Our next heatwave is expected to start on Thursday, with highs once again climbing over 100°, and remaining there through at least early next week.

Temperatures look to peak this weekend, with Valley highs right around 105°

We're also keeping eye on a surge of moisture that's expected to accompany our warm up.

Isolated storms, especially in our mountain and desert areas will be possible late this week into early next week.

