Another hot day ahead as high pressure moves out of the region just in time for the weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County.

Maximum temperatures on Thursday topped out at around 7 to 10 degrees above climatological normals.

Slight cooling will occur this afternoon and through the weekend with maximum temperatures lowering to near normal by Monday.

Strong westerly wind gusts to around 45 mph continue along the Mojave Desert Slopes where a Wind Advisory remains in effect until 7 AM this morning.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 92 degrees with lows in the mid sixties.

Stay safe and have a great weekend.

