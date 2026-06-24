Another hot day Wednesday

Good morning and happy Wednesday! Our weather stays hot the next couple of days, but confidence is increasing for a big step down in temperatures this weekend.

Strong high pressure is settled near New Mexico this morning, and that is the system that's responsible for the heat. Since it's positioned to the east of us, expect hotter temps in the Kern County desert neighborhoods through Thursday.

Forecast highs on Wednesday are around 100 degrees in the valley, mid-80s in the mountains, 90s in the KRV, and up to 105 likely in the desert.

By Saturday, a late-season low pressure system drops into the Pacific Northwest, and that will open the door for cooler air to enter our region. This will likely cause gusty winds in Kern as the cool air arrives.

Bakersfield's weekend forecast is set to be in the mid-80s! Higher elevation towns are set to cool even further into the low-70s this weekend.

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