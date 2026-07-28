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Another near-average day on Tuesday before temperatures climb

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Morning Weather Update July 28, 2026
Posted

Good morning! Tuesday stays near-average with typical late July heat. A widespread warming trend will take us through the rest of the forecast.

Bakersfield has a forecast high of 98 degrees on Tuesday, which is exactly what we saw here on Monday. That is near our average for late July, so expect a seasonable day.

High pressure is strengthening through the rest of the week and through the weekend. Widespread triple digit heat, potentially the hottest temperatures of the year, are likely. Thursday through next Monday is likely the hottest stretch.

Bakersfield will likely be around 105 this weekend. The Kern River Valley will also get into triple digits, as will the desert, of course. Mountain towns even have a chance to be in the mid-to-upper-90s this weekend.

We're tracking the heat closely this week, and we will keep you posted if the National Weather Service issues any heat alerts.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

07/28/2026

Sunny

99° / 70°

0%

Wednesday

07/29/2026

Sunny

102° / 71°

0%

Thursday

07/30/2026

Sunny

104° / 73°

0%

Friday

07/31/2026

Sunny

105° / 75°

0%

Saturday

08/01/2026

Sunny

104° / 75°

0%

Sunday

08/02/2026

Sunny

106° / 76°

0%

Monday

08/03/2026

Sunny

107° / 77°

0%

Tuesday

08/04/2026

Sunny

107° / 78°

0%