Another near-average day on Tuesday before temperatures climb

Good morning! Tuesday stays near-average with typical late July heat. A widespread warming trend will take us through the rest of the forecast.

Bakersfield has a forecast high of 98 degrees on Tuesday, which is exactly what we saw here on Monday. That is near our average for late July, so expect a seasonable day.

High pressure is strengthening through the rest of the week and through the weekend. Widespread triple digit heat, potentially the hottest temperatures of the year, are likely. Thursday through next Monday is likely the hottest stretch.

Bakersfield will likely be around 105 this weekend. The Kern River Valley will also get into triple digits, as will the desert, of course. Mountain towns even have a chance to be in the mid-to-upper-90s this weekend.

We're tracking the heat closely this week, and we will keep you posted if the National Weather Service issues any heat alerts.

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