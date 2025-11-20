Another rainy stretch to end the work week

Thursday brings an all-too-familiar weather pattern: rain. We've had several rainy days so far this month, and more rain arrives Thursday and Friday.

Thursday's timeline for this system shows the rain arriving late morning to early afternoon. Scattered showers remain into Thursday night. Slick, wet roadways are likely Thursday, and expect gusty winds as the storm approaches.

Overnight into Friday, snow levels drop to around 5,500' to 5,000'.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Pine Mountain Club and the Sierra Nevada through Friday. Again, with snow levels at 5,000', Kern's high peaks will likely see snow. 1-2 inches is possible in Pine Mountain Club.

Eastern Kern County gets another round of showers Friday. Models favor the desert for the highest rain totals, with 1" to 1.5" inches of rain possible in Mojave, California City and Ridgecrest. Bakersfield and the surrounding valley neighborhoods are set to receive between 0.25-0.75" of rain.

Also on Friday, gusty winds are likely along the Mojave Desert Slopes. We do not have any active wind alerts, but we'll monitor those winds overnight.

