Another round of heavy rain

Another round of rain is moving through California on Thursday, and yet another is on track for the weekend.

This current round is light though, with only a few showers so far here in Kern.

Additional showers are expected Thursday night into early Friday, but little rainfall is expected, likely less than 0.1".

Friday looks mostly dry, with just a few sprinkles possible.

It will be a gloomy day though, with cloudy skies and possible fog.

Our attention then turns to New Year's Eve.

That's when a second atmospheric river in a matter of days will set its sights on Kern, which means another band of steady to heavy rain heading our way.

At this point it looks like that will arrive late Saturday afternoon into early Saturday evening.

The good news is latest models bring most of the rain in before the clock strikes midnight!

Still, the rain may be enough for minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas, and could lead to mud or rock slides.

For that reason, a Flood Watch has been issued for the entire Central Valley.

As far as rain totals are concerned, I'm still expecting 0.5" to 1.0" in the Valley, although models have trended a little bit drier in recent days.

Many of our mountain communities will see an inch of rain or more.

We'll see some mountain snow, too, but it shouldn't be all that impactful.

Snow levels will initially be around 7,000 feet as the rain moves in, dropping to around 4,500 feet by late Saturday night, which means no accumulating snow is expected at pass level.

Looking ahead, additional rounds of rain are possible Monday into Tuesday, and Wednesday into Thursday.