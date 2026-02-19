Another round of rain and snow on Thursday

Good morning and happy Thursday, Kern County. It's cold and icy in some neighborhoods this morning. Visit https://alertline.kern.org/ to view the latest school delays and closures.

The final wave of rain and snow arrives this morning. We're anticipating widespread rain in the valley on your morning commute, and another chance for snow along the mountain passes.

The push of rain and snow is set to arrive around 7 to 9 a.m., and showers are likely through the morning hours. Snow levels are key for this round of precipitation. Snow levels begin around 2,500' in the morning, similar to yesterday. That's low enough where we expect snow to fall on the I-5 and 58.

Thursday afternoon, snow levels briefly rise to around 5,000', meaning some rain could mix in during the scattered showers this afternoon.

We're watching the Thursday evening commute for another dip in snow levels. They fall back down to pass-level range, so make sure you are prepared if you have to travel to the mountains. Be mindful of icy spots, and drive with caution.

We see a chance for thunderstorms this afternoon in the valley, and those could bring gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall. Those are not expected to be widespread, but scattered thunderstorm chances exist through Thursday afternoon.

As we approach Friday, we are drying out and staying cold. A Freeze Watch was issued for the San Joaquin Valley for Thursday and Friday night, so chilly temperatures as you're waking up on Friday and Saturday morning.

Cover any sensitive plants, take pets inside, and expect to wake up to near or below freezing temperatures. Again, we do not expect any showers on Friday or this weekend, but temperatures will be chilly.

