Another storm: more rain and snow on the way

Rain and snow are back in the forecast.

They'll arrive in Kern County Tuesday night, and last into early Wednesday.

Rain totals don't look too heavy, around 0.25" in the Valley, with higher totals in the foothills, and lower mountains.

The higher terrain in Kern County won't see as much rain, but will see snow.

Snow levels will fall as low as 4,000 feet by Wednesday morning.

This means we could see some snow over the passes early Wednesday.

Fortunately snow totals at that level look low, between just a trace and two inches, so while travel may be impacted, the impacts likely won't be severe.

Areas above 4,500 feet will see more snow and less rain, with a few inches of accumulation likely.

The highest points of Kern County, like Alta Sierra, could pick up up to a foot of new snow!

Finally, in addition to the rain and snow, we're also tracking strong winds in the desert, with gusts over 50 miles per hour possible.

We'll be watching the weather and the road conditions closely, and updating you as they change.



