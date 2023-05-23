Another stormy day

Thunderstorms have been a common occurrence over the Kern mountains and desert the past several days.

In fact, over the weekend both Flash Flood Warnings and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for parts of Kern County.

Thunderstorms have developed once again on Monday, and will likely continue over mountain areas into the early evening, though the strongest of the activity looks to be over.

The biggest threats into the evening will be heavy rain and occasional lightning.

Remember, if you can hear thunder you're close enough to be struck by lightning, and should seek shelter.

Thunderstorms will be much less likely Tuesday as our weather pattern begins to shift.\

This shift will bring in much cooler weather.

Highs will still be in the 90s on Tuesday, but will fall back into the 80s by Wednesday!

