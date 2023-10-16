Another up and down forecast

Our October ups and downs are continuing.

So far in the month of October Bakersfield has recorded 6 days in the 90s and 4 days in the 70s.

Both those numbers will go up within 7 days.

Tuesday looks like a great day, lots of sun with a high of 82°.

By Wednesday we'll be near 90° though, and highs in the 90s are expected for Thursday and Friday as a strong ridge of high pressure builds in.

The warm up won't last long, and we'll back to feeling like fall in no time.

Valley highs will fall back into the 70s by Sunday, and look like they could fall even further next week!

