Another very hot weekend

Brace yourselves folks, it's going to be very hot once again.
An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect countywide on Saturday.
Highs will range from around 108° in Bakersfield to as hot as 115° in the desert.
Mountain areas will be in the 90s, with the exception of the Kern River Valley where highs will be around 105°.
Temperatures will stay just as hot Sunday.
We're also keeping an eye on a push of moisture Sunday into Monday.
That will bring a few more clouds and maybe a stray shower with it, though rain chances look low.
Looking to next week, the forecast actually looks much nicer!
Highs will fall to or even below the 100° mark here in the Valley, and we could even break our heatwave!