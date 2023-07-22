Watch Now
Another very hot weekend

Temperatures near 110° are expected this weekend
Posted at 6:01 PM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 21:01:31-04

Brace yourselves folks, it's going to be very hot once again.

An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect countywide on Saturday.

Highs will range from around 108° in Bakersfield to as hot as 115° in the desert.

Mountain areas will be in the 90s, with the exception of the Kern River Valley where highs will be around 105°.

Temperatures will stay just as hot Sunday.

We're also keeping an eye on a push of moisture Sunday into Monday.

That will bring a few more clouds and maybe a stray shower with it, though rain chances look low.

Looking to next week, the forecast actually looks much nicer!

Highs will fall to or even below the 100° mark here in the Valley, and we could even break our heatwave!

