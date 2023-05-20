Another warm weekend, this time with rain chances

Happy Saturday folks.

Don’t put those sunglasses and towel away just yet- we are still feeling warm for this weekends forecast.

Bakersfield is expected to reach a high of 93°.

Our Grapevine communities will get close to 80° but not quite there.

The Kern River Valley will be in the upper 80s.

And our deserts will be in the mid 90s.

Our air quality will be moderate.

We do have slight rain chances in our forecast, mostly for our mountains and deserts.

Thunderstorms could be more widespread this weekend, with things getting started this afternoon.

As we head toward next week, we do see a cooldown!

A low pressure system will drop over California coming on Wednesday, bringing a significant drop in temperatures.

So hang in there!

