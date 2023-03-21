Another week, another storm

Another storm is on its way into Kern County.

This storm will have several impacts to monitor, including strong winds, heavy rain, and accumulating snow.

The first wave of moisture with the storm will be fairly light, and arrive late Monday night.

Light rain and snow above 4,500 feet will continue into Tuesday morning.

Winds will also pick up late Wednesday night in our mountain areas, especially over the Grapevine.

By Tuesday morning winds up to 70 miles per hour will be possible through the Grapevine, which could make travel difficult and even lead to tree damage power outages.

Winds could gust over 40 miles per hour in the Valley as well, peaking in the late morning.

The late morning will bring a brief break in our rain, before a round of heavier rain, including the potential for thunderstorms, arrives in the afternoon.

That heavier rain will last into Tuesday evening with lingering showers into Wednesday.

The second wave of rain comes alongside cooler air, so snow levels will drop to around 3,500 feet Tuesday night.

That means light snow, up to two inches, will be possible over the passes, and we'll be watching for travel impacts Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Areas above 5,000 feet will see mostly snow, and totals could be over a foot in those areas, especially in far southern Kern.

As far as rain is concerned totals will range from 0.33" to 0.66" in the Valley, to over an inch in the Kern River Valley, with locally higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Flooding of waterways and low lying areas will be possible once again, especially Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Stay weather aware over the next 48 hours as the storm moves through!

